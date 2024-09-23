Kouri Richins In Court for Pretrial Conference

- Watch Live
Kouri Richins is in court for a pretrial conference. Richins is accused of killing her husband Eric by putting a lethal dose of fentanyl in his cocktail and writing a children's book on how to help kids cope with the loss of a loved one. (9/23/24) MORE
