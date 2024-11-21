Laken Riley's Killer, Jose Ibarra, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of all charges in connection to Laken Riley's murder and was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge dismisses Petito family’s lawsuit against Moab police. (11/20/24)  MORE

