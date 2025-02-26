Landlord on Trial for Murder, Hate Crime in 6-Year-Old Boy’s Death

Testimony has begun in the trial of Joseph Czuba, a Chicago-area landlord charged with murder, attempted murder, and a hate crime in a stabbing attack that killed a 6-year-old Palestinian boy and injured his mother. (2/25/25) MORE

Prosecutors Seek to Limit Kohberger Alibi Defense at Murder Trial

Bombshell Revelations at Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing

Read Defense Argues Their Case to Judge About ARCCA Witness Communications

Why Did O.J. Win? Mark Fuhrman: In His Own Words

Judge Says Jury Asked for Leniency Ahead of Benjamin Elliott's Sentencing

Benjamin Elliott's Parents Say Megan Would Want 'Leniency' for Brother

Bloody Sheets, Bullet Holes Seen in Photos From Inside Bass' Home

Bedtime Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Todd Mullis Fighting to Get Conviction Overturned in Wife's Death

Jury Selection Begins in Trial of Illinois July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect

Sementilli Friend: Monica Complained Insurance $ Wasn't Coming Fast Enough

