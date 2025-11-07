Interview with a Killer S2E3 banner

Latoshia Daniels Testifies in Her Own Defense

Defendant Latoshia Daniels, who is standing trial on charges of murder and attempted murder after allegedly attacking a pastor and his wife, takes the stand in her own defense. Updated information on search for Melodee Buzzard is shown. (11/7/25) MORE

