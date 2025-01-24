Lead Detective Reviews Evidence File in Bryan Kohberger Case

During a motions hearing, Corporal Brett Payne, Lead Detective for the Moscow Police Department, reviews the evidence file in the case against Bryan Kohberger and testifies about the AT&T search warrant. (01/24/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

photo of two smiling men

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Brandon Janik Sentenced

Brandon Janik speaks at sentencing

'I Will Forever Carry Tremendous Guilt': Brandon Janik Addresses Court

Joshua Gilliland's sister delivers victim impact statement

'I Don't Hate Mr. Janik': Victim's Family Addresses Killer in Court

detective testifying in court

Lead Detective Reviews Evidence File in Bryan Kohberger Case

Jeff O'Driscoll testifies in kouri richins hearing

Lead Investigator Says Kouri Richins Was 'Outgoing' During Interview

screen triple split: picture of a very pretty cheerleader who's a murder victim, a young male defendant in court, and a middle-aged male prosecutor delivering an argument

Prosecutor Asks Court to Deny Bryan Kohberger's Motion to Suppress

splitscreen of a young male defendant and a middle-aged defense attorney.

Defense: Manner in Which FBI Collected Kohberger DNA Violated His Privacy

Larry Ingram Verdict

Verdict Reached in the Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran's Daughter Recalls the Day her Father 'Collapsed'

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran’s Daughter Testifies to Life with Her Late Father 

Splitscreen of two woman with graphics of their handwriting.

Who Wrote it Better: Lori Daybell or Sarah Boone?

Close-up photo of the face of a teenage boy who wears glasses and has straight brown hair.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Fight to Keep Texts Out of Trial

MORE VIDEOS