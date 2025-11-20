Lead Prosecutor from Zachary Adams' Murder Trial Takes Stand

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Jennifer Nichols, who was the lead prosecutor in Zachary Adams' murder trial, takes the stand. Adams, who was convicted of raping and killing Holly Bobo, seeks a new trial after Jason Autry claims he lied at Adams' trial. (11/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?