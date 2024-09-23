Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Letcher County Sheriff Charged with Killing Judge

The top story on today’s episode with Julie Grant, explains the fatal shooting in Kentucky of District Judge Kevin Mullins by Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines following an argument inside the courthouse. (9/23/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Shows

Latest Videos

William 'Bud' Ackerman

Jury Seated in Jealous Husband Murder Trial

Kouri Richins Pretrial Conf

Kouri Richins In Court for Pretrial Conference

Young, blonde female witness in a floral print blouse clutches tissues on the stand

OH v. Toby Madden: Daughter of Defendant and Victim Testifies

Large, bald, bespectacled attorney speaks animatedly at a podium.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa Verdict

Verdict Reached in Colorado Supermarket Mass Shooting Trial

Attorney delivers opening statements in court

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Older, male defendant with grey hair and a goatee wears an orange jump suit.

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Opening Statements to Begin Soon

surveillance video shows a man approaching a building

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

photo of Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana

Microsoft Exec Murder: Shanna Gardner Accuses Detective of Perjury

Shawn “Mickey” Stines

Kentucky Sheriff Charged With Killing Judge

John Blauvelt sits in court

Victim's Sister Calls John Blauvelt 'Twisted and Evil' at Sentencing

Father Who Drove Twin Toddler Daughters Off Cliff Is Sentenced

MORE VIDEOS