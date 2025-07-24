Live From Idaho: Latest News and Reactions From Kohberger Sentencing

Ted Rowlands and Matt Johnson are live with the latest from Idaho in what was likely Bryan Kohberger's last day in court, where loved ones paid tribute to Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at sentencing. (7/23/25) MORE

graphic of a paragraph from a police report

Shocking Details: Moscow Police Finally Able to Release Sealed Report

man stands at a podium outside a courthouse

Goncalves Dad: 'We Had a Stare Down, and He's Just Filled with Demons'

police officer at podium

Q&A: Police Finally Able to Speak to Press About Kohberger Case

Moscow PD Chief Anthony Dahlin

Police, Prosecutors Speak Following Bryan Kohberger's Sentencing

Judge Steven Hippler

Judge to Bryan Kohberger: 'A Faceless Coward... Worst of the Worst'

Xana Kernodle's aunt, Kim Kernodle, addresses Bryan Kohberger

Xana Kernodle's Aunt: 'This May Bother Everybody... I have Forgiven You'

Prosecutor Bill Thompson

Prosecutor Details Plea Agreement Timeline in Bryan Kohberger's Case

Xana Kernodle's family VIS

Xana Kernodle's Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

alivea goncalves statement

Victim's Sister to Kohberger: 'Kaylee Would've Kicked Your F******* A**'

Steve Goncalves VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Father: ’You United Everyone in Their Disgust for You'

Kaylee Goncalves' family's VIS

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Give Impact Statements at Kohberger's Sentencing

Madison Mogen's family give VIS

Madison Mogen's Family Give Impact Statements at Bryan Kohberger Sentencing

