Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
On cross, Det. Coons reaffirmed that evidence showed Charles Vallow was shot twice, and that there was only one shooter. The detective also confirmed that he did not witness the shooting, and doesn't know the exact time Vallow was shot. (4/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?