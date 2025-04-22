Lori Daybell Says She Acted in Self-Defense, So Why Didn't She Testify?

Vinnie Politan points out that cases of self-defense are the one time you'd expect defendants to testify, so why didn't Lori tell her story? After all, she's the only person who was at the scene of Charles Vallow's death who's still alive. (4/21/25) MORE

Latest Videos

State: Lori Daybell and Her Brother Made Sure Charles Vallow Was Executed

Treena Kay presents the prosecution's closing argument in Lori Daybell's trial, where she's accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her then-husband, Charles Vallow. (Court TV)

State: Lori Daybell's Motive To Kill Charles Vallow Was Money, Chad Daybell

Final Hearing Before Closings in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

Ex-Wife Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Former TV Anchor

State Rests Case-in-Chief Against Lori Daybell

Lori Texts Alex Cox: Stay Close to Me, They're Planning an Intervention

Detective: Charles Was Dead on the Floor for 45 Min. Before Alex Called 911

Detective: Charles Confronted Lori, Chad About Affair Weeks Before Death

AZ v. Lori Daybell: Day 6 Highlights

Lori Daybell Grills Detective About Going Through Charles Vallow's Phone

Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

