Lori Vallow Daybell's Handwritten Motion to Dismiss

Julie Grant explains why she doesn't think convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell's motion to dismiss her Arizona case will go anywhere. Plus, a preview of what to expect when Natalie Cochran's defense begins its case. MORE

Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem , ,

Latest Videos

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran's Daughter Recalls the Day her Father 'Collapsed'

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran’s Daughter Testifies to Life with Her Late Father 

Ashley Benefield, Laura Zito

'Godly Girl': Witnesses Plead for Ashley Benefield's Release in Court

Splitscreen of two woman with graphics of their handwriting.

Who Wrote it Better: Lori Daybell or Sarah Boone?

Bearded man with rather unruly hair.

Pathologist: Only Reasonable Conclusion Is Cochran Was Given Insulin

prosecutor delivers opening statement

Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

split screen of natalie cochran and endocrinologist

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Detective testifies in court

All In The Family: Defendant Searched Adelson Case Before Murder

Kevin Ellis sits in court

'I'll Drive 9 Hours To Strangle Him': Threatening Texts Read in Court

side by side of female defendant and male witness testifying in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 3 Key Moments

carol hignite appears in court

Verdict Reached in Retrial of Carol Hignite

split screen during testimony

'He Needed To Be In The Hospital': Photo Shows Michael Cochran on Floor

MORE VIDEOS