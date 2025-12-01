Luigi Mangione Back in Court Today for Suppression Hearing

Luigi Mangione was back in court today for a suppression hearing in an effort to exclude evidence from his trial including the gun that authorities say matches the one used in the shooting of Brian Thompson, the Unitedhealthcare CEO. (12/1/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Det. Harrison Schmidt details interviewing Brian Walshe

Police Interview Brian Walshe at Home After Wife's Disappearance

Luigi Mangione hearing

Luigi Mangione Back in Court Today for Suppression Hearing

Brian Walshe's defense openings

Defense: Ana Said Brian Walshe Was Her 'Best Friend,' Discussed 'Future'

Brian Walshe Prosecution Openings

Prosecution: Brian Walshe Searched 'How to Saw... Dismember a Body'

Bodycam arrest footage of triggerman Henry Tenon

Microsoft Exec Murder: Bodycam Arrest of Triggerman

jury has been seated in Brian Walshe's murder trial

Brian Walshe's Murder Trial Set to Start Monday

d4vd

Court Halts Release of Details of Teen’s Body Found in Singer d4vd’s Tesla

Samantha Krebs is sentenced

Samantha Krebs Sentenced for Boyfriend's Brutal Stabbing Murder

Joey Carnot's family give victim impact statements at Samantha Krebs' sentencing hearing

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Victim's Family Give Impact Statements

Shanda Vander Ark

Shanda Vander Ark Seeks Adjournment Claiming Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark claims medical issue

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson

Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

MORE VIDEOS