Luigi Mangione Won't Face Death Penalty in Federal Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
A judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty if he's convicted on federal charges. Mangione is charged in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare. (1/30/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?