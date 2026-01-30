Luigi Mangione Won't Face Death Penalty in Federal Case

A judge has ruled that Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty if he's convicted on federal charges. Mangione is charged in the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare. (1/30/26) MORE

