Luigi Mangione’s Attitude and Actions Prior to the Shooting

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant's top story covers Luigi Mangione's arrogance and actions leading up to the shooting death of Brian Thompson, following the release of a TMZ documentary about Mangione. (01/07/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?