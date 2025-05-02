'Luigi The Musical' Hits the Stage on June 13

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
'Luigi the Musical' is slated to debut in San Francisco on June 13. Described as "a story of love, murder, and hash browns," the show depicts the life and times of the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (5/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?