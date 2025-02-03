Making Sense of Monica Sementilli's Conflicting Statements

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Monica Sementilli's 'swinging' lifestyle and conflicting statements are front and center for the jury in her murder trial. Plus, Julie Grant examines Sarah Boone's new correspondence with the court in this episode of Opening Statements. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?