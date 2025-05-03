Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Man Sentenced to 53 Years in Prison in Hate Crime Attack on Boy and Mom

Illinois landlord Joseph Czuba, who murdered a 6-year-old Muslim boy and severely injured the child's mother in a hate crime attack, was sentenced to 53 years in prison. In Feb., he was convicted of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. (5/2/25) MORE

