Man Sentenced to 53 Years in Prison in Hate Crime Attack on Boy and Mom

Illinois landlord Joseph Czuba, who murdered a 6-year-old Muslim boy and severely injured the child's mother in a hate crime attack, was sentenced to 53 years in prison. In Feb., he was convicted of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. (5/2/25) MORE
