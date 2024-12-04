Man Who Gave Herrington a Ride the Day Lee Went Missing Testifies

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Kizziah Carter gave Herrington a ride the morning Lee went missing. Carter told the jury he was so shaken up when he learned that police believed Herrington killed Lee moments before Lee got in his car that he left Oxford for good. (12/4/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?