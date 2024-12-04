Man Who Gave Herrington a Ride the Day Lee Went Missing Testifies

Kizziah Carter gave Herrington a ride the morning Lee went missing. Carter told the jury he was so shaken up when he learned that police believed Herrington killed Lee moments before Lee got in his car that he left Oxford for good. (12/4/24) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

