Man Wins Motion to Conceal Facial Tattoos, Chooses Not To Cover Them

Wade Wilson is asking for makeup in order to cover up a swastika tattoo that he has on his face. Wilson is facing the death penalty if convicted of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz. (6/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Wade Wilson won a motion to wear make up to cover up facial tattoos, which includes a swastika, but during jury selection he chose to not cover up the tattoos. Wilson is facing the death penalty if convicted of murdering two women.

Man Wins Motion to Conceal Facial Tattoos, Chooses Not To Cover Them

Court TV addresses the odd reaction from Madeline Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, in newly released bodycam footage as the investigation starts in the search for Madeline Soto, who had been missing for twelve hours at that point.

Jenn Soto's Odd Reaction After Madeline Soto Had Been Missing 12 Hours

Court TV's Vinnie Politan questions why the Karen Read case has been so complicated. Has it been because of the lawyers, how the evidence was gathered and presented?

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 20 Recap

Maxwell Anderson walks through court

Suspect in Sade Robinson's Murder, Dismemberment Appears in Court

tail light fragment

Scientist Compares Plastic Tail Light Pieces in Karen Read Trial

miles bryant appears in court

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Opening Statements

attorney delivers closing argument

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

david swift appears in court

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Court TV presents three big moments for the prosecution and three big moments for the defense, up to this point, in the Karen Read trial. Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. Her attorney claims she's being framed by a corrupt investigation.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder: 6 Big Moments in the Karen Read Trial

Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Analyzing Newly Released Bodycam Footage

A juror, being referred to as Tracie, joins Michael Ayala to speak about the Chad Daybell conviction and the jurors decision to recommend the death penalty in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Juror Speaks to Court TV About Daybell Trial and Death Penalty Verdict

Kaitlyn Coones and her adult boyfriend, Jonathon Jones have pleaded no contest to murdering Jones' mother. Coones is accused of beating Nicole Jones to death with a rock, leaving her body in a dumpster and fleeing to Mexico.

Ohio Teen, Adult Boyfriend Plead No Contest to Murder

MORE VIDEOS