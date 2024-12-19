Mark Garrity's Mom: Taz Zarka Mopped His Floor As My Son Bled to Death

Amy Garrity gave a statement on behalf of Mark, who was fatally stabbed by store owner Taz Zarka. She described "an ache no mother ever gets over," and spoke of Mark's love of Star Wars, disco, and her homemade chocolate chip cookies. (12/19/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Middle aged woman sobs in court.

Mark Garrity's Mom: Taz Zarka Mopped His Floor As My Son Bled to Death

split screen of luigi mangione and reporter

Luigi Mangione Facing Federal Charges for Murder of CEO

Young perp walks into a jail or court setting

Watch Luigi Mangione Arrive at Pennsylvania Courthouse

Young man in prison garb looks behind his shoulder and appears to yell

Should Supporters Be Allowed to Fund Luigi Mangione's Defense?

Mangione Extradition

Luigi Mangione Expected to Waive Extradition

Zarka Jury Split

Jury Can't Reach Unanimous Decision in Aggravating Factor Penalty Phase

Older gentleman in a suit and tie learns his fate.

Killing in a Convenience Store Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

police interview

'He Was Going to Kill Me': Jeannine Jaramillo Lies to Police in Interview

Young man with dark, bushy hair is mid-scream as he's escorted into a building wearing an orange prison jumper.

Is Luigi Mangione a Domestic Terrorist?

taylor schabusiness in court

Taylor Schabusiness Charged With Attacking Prison Staff

surveillance video of altercation in convenience store

What Do These Jury Questions Mean for Taiseer Zarka's Outcome?

School Shooting Press Conference

Police Investigating Possible Manifesto Circulating on Social Media

MORE VIDEOS