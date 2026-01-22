Michael McKee, Accused of Killing Ex-Wife and Husband Extradited to Ohio

Michael McKee, the surgeon accused of killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe, is extradited back to Ohio. McKee's Bumble profile is uncovered and analyzed. (1/22/26) MORE

Crime scene evidence in Paul Caneiro's murder trial

Guns, Knives and Bloody Clothes: Crime Scene Evidence in Paul Caneiro Trial

Kevin Ellis Day 2

UT v. Kevin Ellis: Key Moments from Day 2

Diane Restelli testifies

Victim's Mother: Matthew Restelli's Death 'Did Not Make Sense'

surveillance video inside garage shows man at bottom

Paul Caneiro Seen On Home Surveillance Moments Before Disconnection

Man cries in coutroom

Bodycam Audio: Brendan Banfield Sobs After Learning His Wife Has Died

man testifies in court

Caneiro Neighbor Heard Gunshots, Thought 'Someone Just Got Whacked'

'pants on fire'

'Pants on Fire' Moments that Secured Kevin West's Guilty Verdict

71 jailhouse letters written by Juliana Magalhães

Jailhouse Letters Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Wrote to Brendan Banfield

Christine Banfield's father, Gary Benson

Christine Banfield's Father Takes Stand in Brendan Banfield's Murder Trial

Kathryn Restelli Testifies

Plotting Sister Put AirTag On Victim, Shared Link With Kevin Ellis

Kathryn Restelli testifies

Kathryn Restelli Admits To Plotting Husband's Murder At Brother's Trial

