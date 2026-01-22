Michael McKee, Accused of Killing Ex-Wife and Husband Extradited to Ohio

- Watch Live
Michael McKee, the surgeon accused of killing his ex-wife, Monique Tepe and her husband Spencer Tepe, is extradited back to Ohio. McKee's Bumble profile is uncovered and analyzed. (1/22/26) MORE
