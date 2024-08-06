Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Owen Shover is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Aranda Briones, his childhood friend. He has pled not guilty, although his brother, Gary Shover has admitted helping Owen cover up the crime. (8/6/24)   MORE

Hotel Workers Charged with Felony Murder

Woman Charged After Alleged Ambush on Officers

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Man Accused of Shooting His Father

Retrial for Wisconsin Man Accused of Triple Murder

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

WI v. Nya Thao: Opening Statements

Idaho Student Murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Join Court TV

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

Judge Refuses Sarah Boone's Request for Standby Counsel

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

