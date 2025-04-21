Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jose Morales is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, with whom he shared a daughter. Their child, Vanessa Morales, has been missing since her mother's death. However, Jose is not charged with her disappearance. (4/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?