Missing Daughter, Murdered Mother Trial: Closing Arguments

Jose Morales is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, with whom he shared a daughter. Their child, Vanessa Morales, has been missing since her mother's death. However, Jose is not charged with her disappearance. (4/21/25) MORE

Treena Kay presents the prosecution's closing argument in Lori Daybell's trial, where she's accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to murder her then-husband, Charles Vallow. (Court TV)

State: Lori Daybell's Motive To Kill Charles Vallow Was Money, Chad Daybell

Patrick Crusius in court

Patrick Crusius Pleads Guilty To El Paso Walmart Shooting

Jose Morales appears in court

Sinister-looking guy with bushy eyebrows

Surviving Idaho Roommate Can Testify About Suspect's 'Bushy Eyebrows'

Young man in a chartreuse prison jumper takes the witness stand

Nicholas Karol-Chik: Joseph Koenig Threw Rock that Killed Alexa Bartell

young man with a ponytail and orange prison jumper takes the witness stand

Co-Defendant on Rock-Throwing Death: 'I Have To Live With That Every Day'

road with cars

Surviving Victims Describe Having Rocks Thrown At Their Vehicles

woman testifies

Kelly Bartell on Learning Alexa Died: 'I Screamed and Fell to the Ground'

woman with long dark hair is a witness on the stand.

Alexa Bartell's Mother: Something Told Me to Go Back and Give Her a Hug

Jenna Grggs testifies in court

Alexa Bartell's Girlfriend Describes Moment Rock Crashed Into Car

Alexa Bartell

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Joseph Koenig

CO v. Joseph Koenig: Rock-Throwing Murder Trial

