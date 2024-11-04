Neuropsychologist Says Richard Allen Did Not Fake Psychotic Behavior

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More testimony from the defense in Richard Allen's double murder trial as they continue to try to poke holes in the confessions Allen made while incarcerated in solitary confinement awaiting trial. Allen's daughter takes the stand. (11/4/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?