Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Neuropsychologist Says Richard Allen Did Not Fake Psychotic Behavior

More testimony from the defense in Richard Allen's double murder trial as they continue to try to poke holes in the confessions Allen made while incarcerated in solitary confinement awaiting trial. Allen's daughter takes the stand. (11/4/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem hashtag icon ,

Latest Videos

Richard Allen Sketch

Neuropsychologist Says Richard Allen Did Not Fake Psychotic Behavior

John Farris speaks at press conference.

Victim's Brother Speaks After Melody Farris Found Guilty of All Charges

Craig Lewis

Jury Selection Begins in Burned Alive Murder Trial

Melody Farris Guilty

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

photo of richard allen

Psychologist: Richard Allen Suffers From Psychosis

Someone holds up a Polaroid-style photo of a middle-aged, bearded, red-headed man in a plaid shirt.

Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial: Bartender Killed in Hit-and-Run

Photos of Sheila Keen-Warren

'Killer Clown' Sheila Keen-Warren Released From Prison

richard allen is escorted down a set of stairs

Jurors Watch Videos of Richard Allen Behind Bars

Richard Allen

Head of Mental Health Services for IDC Testifies for Defense

Daniel Penny placing chokehold on Jordan Neely

Opening Statements Take Place in Subway Chokehold Manslaughter Trial

Daren Abbey

Police Charge Suspect in Brutal Campsite Murder

Sgt Chad Riddle testifies in court

Testimony: Suspect Told Friends To Lie to Police After Stabbing

MORE VIDEOS