New Allegations that Kouri Richins Asked her Handyman for Drugs

Court TV investigates Kouri Richins, who is charged with the overdose death of her husband, Eric Richins. New allegations have emerged that she requested the same drug that caused his death from her handyman. (12/2/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

split screen of ashley benefield and eva benefield

Eva Benefield: 'You Managed to Orphan Not One, But Two Young Girls'

female defendant in court

Laurie Shaver Sentenced

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Laurie Shaver Sentenced

graphic of brad simpson with text

Brad Simpson Bought Cement, Buckets, Trash Bags After Wife Disappeared

Richins Defense Statement

Grief Author Murder Case: Kouri Richins Attends Motions Hearing

Richins Motions Hearing

Judge Denies Bail for Kouri Richins at Motions Hearing

Joshua Hunsucker sits next to his attorney in court

Man Accused of Killing Wife, Poisoning Daughter Denied Bond

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Defense Tries to Exclude Accomplice Evidence

Sementilli & Baker

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Wife Accused of Plotting Husband's Murder

Journalist talks to an inmate.

Interview with a Killer: 'If You Were Me, Would You Believe You?'

Inmate talks to a journalisy

Interview with a Killer: Convicted Wife Murderer's Shocking Revelation

wide shot view of the inside of a courtroom.

Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks to Represent Herself at Arizona Trial

