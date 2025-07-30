New Video Shows Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop Months Before Murders

- Watch Live
What can we learn from new video showing Bryan Kohberger after he was pulled over for failing to wear a seatbelt in Aug. 2022? Plus, Julie Grant goes one-on-one with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo. (7/30/25) MORE
