New York Judge Dismisses Two Charges Against Luigi Mangione

A New York judge dismissed two state-level terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, who still faces a charge of murder in the death of CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione faces federal terrorism charges as well. (9/16/25) MORE

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Tyler Robinson update

Tyler Robinson Officially Charged, Could Face Death in Charlie Kirk Murder

Luigi Mangione in courrt

New York Judge Dismisses Two Charges Against Luigi Mangione

Herbert Swilley and victim Tim Smith

Dosed & Choked Murder: Witnesses Provide Insight to Defendant's Marriage

Criminalist Wayne Walker Jr.

Pregnant Mistress Murder: Defendant Was Biological Father of Unborn Child

herbert swilley appears in bodycam

Herbert Swilley Gives Timeline After Deputy Finds Husband's Body

daily trial wrap graphic

Pregnant Mistress Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

Sarah Boone smiles in court.

Sarah Boone Is Now on Her 13th Attorney

14-year-old Derek Rosa, who's accused of killing his mother.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Bid to Have Judge Tossed From Case

Defense lawyer John Klein argued in openings that there’s no evidence Herbert Swilley was at the apartment when Tim Smith died.

Defense Opening: No Proof Herbert Swilley Was at Scene When Husband Died

Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera's police interview

'Hand to God': Defendant Denies Having Sex With Victim in Police Interview

