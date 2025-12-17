Nick Reiner Expected to Appear In Court

Nick Reiner, who was officially charged with first-degree murder in the deaths his parents Michele and Rob Reiner, is expected in court today. The Brown University shooter is still on the run, authorities show video of person of interest. (12/17/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Shows ,

Latest Videos

defendants hear sentencing

Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

Sarah Grace Patrick's possible mental stability

Could Sarah Grace Patrick's Possible Mental Stability Affect Trial?

Gilgo Beach murders

Gilgo Beach Murders: How Does New Arrest Affect Rex Heuermann Case?

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Nick Reiner charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder

Presser: Nick Reiner Charged With Two Counts of First-Degree Murder

Alan Jackson to represent Nick Reiner

Alan Jackson to Represent Nick Reiner After Arrest in Killing of Parents

Author Charles Bosworth Jr., who co-authored 'Who killed JonBenét Ramsey?' joins Court TV

JonBenét Ramsey Murder: Author Discusses Theory on Her Killing

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

What does Nick's history tell us about the allegations he faces?

Nick Reiner, Accused of Killing Parents Is Expected in Court Today

paul hick sinterview

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

The jury gives their sentence recommendation in the penalty phase of Jason Banegas' murder trial

Suicidal Cop Killer Case: Jury Recommends Life In Prison for Jason Banegas

Nick Reiner is 'responsible' for death of parents

Police: Nick Reiner 'Responsible' for Deaths of Parents

MORE VIDEOS