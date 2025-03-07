NJ Man Accused of Younger Brother’s Brutal Murder Appears in Court

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Matthew Hertgen was in court on charges related to the deaths of his younger brother and family cat. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Hertgen. Matthew, who consented to detention, returns to court March 24. (3/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?