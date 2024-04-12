OJ Simpson: A Retrospective of The Polarizing Figure, Dies at 76

A retrospective of O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in what is considered the "trial of the century,' of charges he murdered his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Simpson died at the age of 76. (4/11/24)   MORE

Graphic autopsy photos of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were shown. Detective Ray Hermosillo details ghastly discovery made on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

Daybell case detective testifies.

Detective Recalls Horrific Discovery While Excavating Daybell Property

Gabriel Grasso speaks to courttv

OJ Simpson's Former Attorney Reflects On Client, Nevada Trial

Photo of OJ Simpson

Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Mr. Doomsday Will Fail At the Blame Game

The panel discusses Lori Vallow Daybell's relationship with her brother, whose seen as her protector, and how the defense will have experts testify that there is no way to know how Tammy Daybell died.

The Relationship Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Her Brother, Alex Cox

Court TV speaks with Lori Vallow Daybell's brother Adam Cox and uncle, Rex Conner, about Chad Daybell's defense pointing the finger at Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Chad Daybell's defense attorney, John Prior, delivers his opening statement.

Chad Daybell's Defense Attorney Places Blame on Lori Vallow

Defendant Nicolae Miu takes the stand.

Defendant Says He Would Have Died if He Hadn't Pulled Knife

Jennifer Crumbley reacts to sentencing

Judge Has Harsh Words for Crumbleys Before Delivering Lengthy Sentence

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

