P.I. Details Holly Bobo Murder Investigation at Zach Adams' Hearing

The seventh day of proceedings dug back into how Zach Adams' 2017 trial story was built, including testimony from a retired Memphis police officer who conducted his own private investigation in Holly Bobo's murder. (11/19/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Zachary Adams: 'I Never Admitted to Killing Holly Bobo'

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Thanksgiving Eve Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Goncalves Family To File Lawsuit Against Bryan Kohberger's School

'No Comment': Matthew Lanz Declines to Testify in Murder Trial

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Key Moments from Day 3

P.I. Details Holly Bobo Murder Investigation at Zach Adams' Hearing

Man On Trial in Wife's Thanksgiving Eve Murder

Lead Detective Breaks Down Evidence Tying Lanz to Hicks Murders

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Defendant Interrogated by Police

Defendant in Patrol Car: 'I Feel Terrible... Was the Lady Pregnant?'

Stranger Home Invasion Murder Trial: Opening Statements

