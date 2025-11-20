P.I. Details Holly Bobo Murder Investigation at Zach Adams' Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The seventh day of proceedings dug back into how Zach Adams' 2017 trial story was built, including testimony from a retired Memphis police officer who conducted his own private investigation in Holly Bobo's murder. (11/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?