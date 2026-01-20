Plotting Sister Put AirTag On Victim, Shared Link With Kevin Ellis

- Watch Live
Kathryn Restelli said she planted an AirTag on her husband's truck and had shared the tracking information with her brother, Kevin Ellis. Ellis is charged with killing his sister's husband. (1/20/26) MORE
