Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Police Charge Suspect in Brutal Campsite Murder

A suspect, Daren Christopher Abbey, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge, has been charged in the brutal murder of camper, Dustin Kjersem. Abbey's bail was set at $1.5M with his next hearing scheduled for Nov. 15. (11/1/24) MORE

folder icon Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Daren Abbey

Police Charge Suspect in Brutal Campsite Murder

Sgt Chad Riddle testifies in court

Testimony: Suspect Told Friends To Lie to Police After Stabbing

Sharp dressed journalist on a news set.

David Scott: Crime Was a Sick Collaboration Between Two Criminal Minds

young male defendant in a plaid shirt on the witness stand

The Murder of Laken Riley: Pretrial Hearing for Defendant Jose Ibarra

Karen Read sits in court

Judge Pauses O'Keefe Family's Civil Case Against Karen Read

Young female inmate in yellow prison garb walks past a TV camera

From Troubled Teen to Teenage Murderer

RIchard Allen.

State Rests Its Case in Chief in Delphi Murders Trial

Dustin Kjersem

Suspect Identified in Brutal Murder of Montana Camper

Au Pair Bodycam

New Bodycam Footage Released in Au Pair Murder Case

photo of Richard allen

New Video Allegedly Shows Richard Allen Threatening Guards

young man in orange prison jumper testifies.

Pizza Delivery Murder Hearing: Chad Cobb Wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea

sofia koval appears in court

Teen Pleads No Contest After Grandmother Fatally Beaten

MORE VIDEOS