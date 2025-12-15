Police: Nick Reiner 'Responsible' for Deaths of Parents

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying Nick Reiner is 'responsible' for the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The director-actor and his wife were fatally stabbed at their Los Angeles home. (12/15/25) MORE

The jury gives their sentence recommendation in the penalty phase of Jason Banegas' murder trial

Suicidal Cop Killer Case: Jury Recommends Life In Prison for Jason Banegas

Police: Nick Reiner 'Responsible' for Deaths of Parents

Jason Banegas in court

Jason Banegas' Attorney Pleads With Jurors For Mercy

prosecutor addresses court

State: Jason Banegas Deserves Death Penalty For 'Heinous and Atrocious' Crime

Brown University shooting

Manhunt for Brown University Shooter Continues

Brian Walshe post-conviction presser

Brian Walshe Post-Guilty Verdict Press Conference

Brian Walshe verdict

The Disappearance of Ana Walshe Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Rob Reiner's Son Arrested After Alleged Double Homicide

Maya Hernandez

Witness: Maya Hernandez Was Getting BBL While Child Died In Car

janzen phipps testifies

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Reports: Rob Reiner's Son Being Questioned in Parents' Homicide Case

A judge set bond at $2 million dollars for Jerod Norman

Unspent Bullet Murder Case: Judge Sets $2M Bail for Jerod Norman

