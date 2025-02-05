Porn Star & Mistress Murder Conspiracy? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Prosecutors believe a former porn star who admitted to killing celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli conspired with Sementilli's wife Monica, who is standing trial for her husband's murder. Vinnie Politan investigates. (2/4/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Crimes of Passion, Killer Spouses ,

