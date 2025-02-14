Prosecutor Seeks 5 Year Prison Time for Andrew Lester, Who Shot Black Teen

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Andrew Lester, 86, pleaded guilty earlier today to a lesser charge of second-degree assault, in the 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who was shot when he went to the wrong address trying to pick up his younger brother. (2/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?