Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Premiere Banner

Prosecutor Seeks 5 Year Prison Time for Andrew Lester, Who Shot Black Teen

Andrew Lester, 86, pleaded guilty earlier today to a lesser charge of second-degree assault, in the 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who was shot when he went to the wrong address trying to pick up his younger brother. (2/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense ,

Latest Videos

Andrew Lester & Ralph Yarl

Prosecutor Seeks 5 Year Prison Time for Andrew Lester, Who Shot Black Teen

split screen of zachary hughes and christina parcell

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

split screen of zachary hughes and dna analyst

Zachary Hughes' DNA Found Under Christina Parcell's Nails

Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester, 86, Pleads Guilty to 2023 Shooting of Ralph Yarl

diagram shows victim Christina Parcell's stab wounds

Medical Examiner: Christina Parcell Had 35 Sharp Force Injuries

news anchor speaks animatedly as a picture of a speeding truck is displayed on the monitor.

Ted Rowlands: O.J. Simpson's Win Was the Result of 'A Perfect Storm'

rachel henry sentencing

Judge Says Rachel Henry's Case Is 'One of the Court's Most Horrific' Cases

Officer testifying in court

Lead Investigator Testifies About Jessica Barnes' Death

rachel henry appears in court

Rachel Henry Faces Sentencing for Murder of 3 Children

Defendant scowls as he observe witness on the stand.

Did Bradley Post Wipe His Phone Clean Before Police Confiscated It?

Splitscreen of a photo of an adorable baby and a professional-looking man in a suit.

Prosecutor: Megan Boswell Almost Got a Plea Deal

brandon barnes mugshot

Brandon Barnes Discusses 'Sex Addiction' Before Arrest For Wife's Murder

MORE VIDEOS