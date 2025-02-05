Prosecutors Focus on Money as Motive in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Are prosecutors proving money was the motive in their case against Monica Sementilli for allegedly murdering her husband? Plus, Lori Daybell makes it clear that she's not interested in being on Court TV. (2/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?