Prosecutors Focus on Money as Motive in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Are prosecutors proving money was the motive in their case against Monica Sementilli for allegedly murdering her husband? Plus, Lori Daybell makes it clear that she's not interested in being on Court TV. (2/5/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Monica and Fabio Sementilli

Porn Star & Mistress Murder Conspiracy? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

typed motion with highlighted portion

Lori Daybell Wants Court TV Cameras Banned

Luigi Sementilli testifies in court

Fabio Sementilli's Son: Monica Was Immediately Focused on Money

split screen of monica sementilli and trainer

'She Was Really Worried About Money': Monica Sementilli's Friends Testify

Monica Sementilli sits in court

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Trial Delayed by Traffic Accident

Monica Sementilli sits in court

'Lust, Greed, Betrayal': Prosecution's Case Against Monica Sementilli

Detective testifies in court

All In The Family: Defendant Searched Adelson Case Before Murder

Kevin Ellis sits in court

'I'll Drive 9 Hours To Strangle Him': Threatening Texts Read in Court

Jake Wagner Sentenced

Jake Wagner, Convicted Gunman in Ohio Family Massacre Sentenced

Angela Wagner Sentenced

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Angela Wagner Sentenced

Judge Jonathan Hein

Ohio Family Massacre Trial: Judge Admonishes Prosecutor

Bodycamera shows Donna Adelson's arrest

Donna Adelson's Murder Trial to Begin in June 2025

MORE VIDEOS