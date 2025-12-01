Protests and Packed Courtroom Spark Firestorm at CEO Murder Hearing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
At a suppression hearing for Luigi Mangione, supporters rally as prosecutors fight to admit a backpack of evidence tied to the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (12/1/25)
Do you want to continue watching?