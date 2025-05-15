Rodney Hinton Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Aggravated Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rodney Hinton Jr., who's accused of purposely crashing his car into a sheriff's deputy, killing him, pleaded not guilty to new aggravated murder charges. The crash occurred a day after a Cincinnati police officer fatally shot Hinton's son. (5/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?