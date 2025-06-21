Sarah Boone Has Less Than 20 Days to Appeal Murder Conviction

- Watch Live
If Sarah Boone doesn't file a brief explaining why she should be granted an appeal, it'll be dismissed. Boone was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, who suffocated in a suitcase she zipped him in. (6/20/25) MORE
