Scare Actor Admits Killing, Dismembering Best Friend

Haunted house scare actor Christopher Risner has avoided a trial by agreeing to plead guilty to the murder and disembowelment of Aaron Davis, a close friend he'd known since high school. (6/20/24)   MORE

medical examiner report for john o'keefe

John O'Keefe Had Fractures to Ribs, Not Hands: Medical Examiner

Medical examiner testifies

Medical Examiner: John O'Keefe Had Fractures, Lacerations to Skull

Pamela Bordeaux stands before the verdict is read in court

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

phone records show texts

'The Kids Are Home Alone': Jury Sees Karen Read's Texts to John O'Keefe

Jury deliberations continue on Wednesday in the trial of Pamela Bordeaux, who's accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. Bordeaux claims she was acting in self-defense.

Pamela Bordeaux's Fate In Hands of Jury

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death.

Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

Court TV breaks down the biggest moments so far in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial and they look ahead to what's next for Karen Read, who's accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

Deep Dive Into the Case Against Karen Read

Attorney Binu Palal presents the prosecution rebuttal in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where retired Las Vegas police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Defense attorney Erick Ferran presents closing arguments, arguing self-defense in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where Pamela Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

In their closing argument, the prosecution argues that,

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Karen Read speaks to cameras outside of court

'There is No Case Against Me': Karen Read Speaks Outside of Court

Family of Sade Robinson Files Lawsuit Against Alleged Killer

