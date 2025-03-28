Selena's Killer Denied Parole

A Texas board has denied parole for Yolanda Saldívar, who was convicted of killing music icon Selena. Saldívar, who has been in prison for decades, gunned down Selena in 1995 at a motel. The case will be eligible for review again in 2030. (5/27/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

Beautiful singer on stage

Selena's Killer Denied Parole

Stermer & Metheny

Battered and Burned Murder Trial: Jury Hears Neighbor's 911 Call

Marketta Phillips

Marketta Phillips Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of 3-Year-Old

Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's Movements and Purchases Before Idaho Student Murders

linda stermer's van seen in trial evidence

Deputy Details Scene at Stermer Home, Todd's Severe Injuries

ingolf tuerk's home

Friend Details Relationship Between Ingolf Tuerk & Katie McLean

exhibit photo of hospitalized ingolf tuerk

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Opening Statements

Linda Stermer appears in court

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Wolf Mueller

Linda Stermer's Attorney: 'If There's No Arson, There's No Crime'

Fired up attorney argues in court.

Karen Read Defense Claims To Have Evidence of Third-Party Culprits

handsome guy in a white doctor's coat

Jury Seated in MA v. Ingolf Tuerk: Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial

MORE VIDEOS