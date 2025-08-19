Serial Killer's Wife, Norma Patton: 'I Helped Him Dispose of the Bodies'

Norma Patton, testifying against her ex-son-in-law, Christopher Wolfenbarger, admitted she helped her husband, serial killer Carl Patton, dispose of bodies. But Wolfenbarger, not Carl, is charged with killing the Pattons' daughter, Melissa. (8/18/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

Latest Videos

Norma Patton on the stand

Serial Killer's Wife Concludes Shocking Testimony in Wolfenbarger Trial

2 men conversing in court. Both are wearing suits and ties.

Rex Heuermann Back in Court For Critical DNA Hearings

police crime scene in wooded area

Police Arrest Man For CT Woman's Murder, Dispelling Serial Killer Rumors

police at crime scene

Bodies Found In Three States Prompt Concerns Of Serial Killer

Peaches

Sources: Gilgo Beach Victim Known As 'Peaches' Finally Identified

large man in court speaks to a bald guy

Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Back in Court for DNA Hearing

splitscreen: elderly prison inmate/handsome journalist at a desk

Serial Killer Confesses in Front of Court TV Cameras

rex heuermann and attorney

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Details Battle Over DNA Evidence

Very large defendant in court wears a black blazer, light blue oxford shirt and a yellow tie.

Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Back in Court for DNA Argument

7 individual photos of female murder victims

Rex Heuermann Back in Court: Attorneys Want 5 Separate Trials

Rebecca Auborn

Rebecca Auborn: Serial Killer Sex Worker Trial

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

MORE VIDEOS