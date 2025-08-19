Serial Killer's Wife, Norma Patton: 'I Helped Him Dispose of the Bodies'

- Watch Live
Norma Patton, testifying against her ex-son-in-law, Christopher Wolfenbarger, admitted she helped her husband, serial killer Carl Patton, dispose of bodies. But Wolfenbarger, not Carl, is charged with killing the Pattons' daughter, Melissa. (8/18/25) MORE
