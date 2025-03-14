Trial & Error Sundays

'Serial' Podcast Case: Judge Formally Sentences Adnan Syed to Time Served

Maryland judge has formally modified Adnan Syed's prison sentence to time already served for 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend, even though his conviction stands. The case made headlines worldwide because it was featured on the "Serial" podcast. (3/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

tall man in a tie

'Serial' Podcast Case: Judge Formally Sentences Adnan Syed to Time Served

Karen Read Motions Denied

Karen Read: Federal Judge Denies Defense Motion To Drop 2 Charges

split screen of Robert Baker and Monica Sementilli

Robert Baker: 'The Best Way Was To Use A Knife'

Ashley Henning is seen on surveillance video inside her home

Video Shows Fight Before Shooting In Henning Home

Photo of Emily Pike

'She Was Full Of Life': Emily Pike's Uncle Joins Court TV

split screen of jordan henning and ashley henning photo

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

witness on the stand

Robert Baker on Fabio Sementilli: 'I murdered him because I wanted her'

Man on the witness stand, looks late middle-aged

Robert Baker Recalls Meeting Monica Sementilli, Having Secret Affair

Grumpy-looking man testifies as horrified woman looks on from defendant's chair.

Ex-Lover Robert Baker: Monica Had Nothing To Do With Fabio’s Murder

Young woman testifies as female defendant looks on

Sementillis' Daughter: 'I saw blood on the walls and in the kitchen'

curly-haired middle-aged witness in a sharp white blazer dabs her eyes with a tissue.

Victim's Friend to Jordan Henning's Lawyer: 'I AM Answering the Question!'

Jamie Savat

Friend: 'I've Seen What Those Children Went Through, Unlike You!'

MORE VIDEOS