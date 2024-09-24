Shooting of Judge Mullins Happened Inside Chambers

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Julie Grant’s top story discusses the shooting death of Judge Kevin Mullins by former sheriff, Shawn Stines in his chambers and Matt Butler, Letcher Co Attorney and former brother-in-law of the victim recusing as prosecutor. (9/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?