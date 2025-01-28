State: Natalie Cochran Defense Has 'Schizophrenic Approach' to Michael

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tom Truman delivered the State's rebuttal. Natalie Cochran is accused of fatally injecting her husband with insulin. Truman questioned why the defense would paint Michael Cochran as a bodybuilder but also as a sickly "ticking time bomb." (1/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?