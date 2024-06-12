Strangled Women Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Wade Wilson is accused of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in two separate encounters in 2019. The prosecution says the killings were premeditated, while Wilson's defense claims he's 'just wacked out of his mind.' (6/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?