Surviving Idaho Roommate Can Testify About Suspect's 'Bushy Eyebrows'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Idaho judge denies Bryan Kohberger's defense request to exclude the term "bushy eyebrows" from testimony and evidence, arguing that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen (who said the intruder had bushy eyebrows) is not a reliable witness. (4/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?