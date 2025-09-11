Surviving Idaho Roommate Seen in Video-Recorded Police Interview

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
One of two surviving roommates appears emotional in a police interview after four people were murdered in their home. Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four life terms. (9/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?