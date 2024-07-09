Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT4

- Watch Live
Defense Attorney Brian Brown continues closing arguments in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial. Michael Jackson-Bolanos has admitted to trying to break into cars, but denies murdering synagogue leader Samantha Woll. (7/9/24) MORE
